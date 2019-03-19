WACONIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A Waconia High School coach is under investigation for allegedly facilitating the administration of medications to a student athlete.

The Minnesota Department of Education alleges a coach facilitated the treatment for a student who was suffering from an infection. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says it’s launching a criminal investigation into the incident as possible maltreatment.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual, but a statement from the school identifies him as wrestling coach Kelly Wagener.

“An allegation has been made against Waconia wrestling coach Kelly Wagener. The allegation is currently under investigation by an outside investigator retained by Waconia Public Schools. Wagener is not currently coaching for Waconia Public Schools as the 2018-2019 wrestling season has been completed.”