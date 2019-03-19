BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carver County, Maltreatment, Waconia

WACONIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A Waconia High School coach is under investigation for allegedly facilitating the administration of medications to a student athlete.

The Minnesota Department of Education alleges a coach facilitated the treatment for a student who was suffering from an infection. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says it’s launching a criminal investigation into the incident as possible maltreatment.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the individual, but a statement from the school identifies him as wrestling coach Kelly Wagener.

“An allegation has been made against Waconia wrestling coach Kelly Wagener. The allegation is currently under investigation by an outside investigator retained by Waconia Public Schools. Wagener is not currently coaching for Waconia Public Schools as the 2018-2019 wrestling season has been completed.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.