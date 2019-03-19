



– Along a busy Maryland Avenue in St. Paul, a balloon clings to a street sign. It serves as a symbol of terrible sadness.

“I’m still hearing her voice and still looking out the window waiting for her to come home,” Kerry Wilson said.

Wilson’s younger sister, Taressa Wilson-Snyder, was just 22 years old. She was also the mother of a little girl. Early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., Taressa was found severely injured in the eastbound lanes of Maryland Avenue at Desoto, hit by a driver who left her dying in the street.

“I just want the person who did this to feel the exact same thing that I’m feeling, my mom’s feeling, our family’s feeling,” Wilson said.

Debris at the scene is giving investigators some clues. They think Taressa was possibly struck by a 1996-98 red Honda Civic.

“Anybody who was driving in the area or knows something about seeing a vehicle with significant damage around that time, so we’re looking for any bit of information that could take this case wide open,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Friends say Taressa was a good mother and a giving and caring person. Her loss is causing outrage and anger.

“This crazy world, man – no respect for human life. To hit someone and keep going like that, it’s sad,” said Tony Gray, a neighbor.

Brother Kerry says in death his sister gave life so another can live.

“She donated her heart to a 54-year-old woman and saved her life,” Wilson said.

Out of such sadness, friends and family can only hope for answers and justice.

If you have any information about this deadly hit and run, please call St. Paul police at 651-266-5921.