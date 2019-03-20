



At an Allina Health ambulance base in the north metro, EMT and paramedic teams await their next call for help.

But both here and across the country, it’s getting harder to fill the vacancies brought on by retirements and a tight labor pool.

“Across the country, we’re seeing not as many people taking on EMT jobs and paramedic jobs,” said Joan Mellor, director of Allina EMS external affairs,

That’s why Allina is launching its own Emergency Medical Technician training school. It aims to train, certify and likely hire new EMTs to work for them.

The process will start with a boot camp to help interns overcome employment challenges, such as study habits, transportation and interview skills.

“What we’re doing is offering a paid internship so they go through a two-week boot camp to learn the skills to be successful,” Mellor said.

Beginning in June, the first class of 14 recruits will have all expenses paid, including books and supplies. The 120-hour EMT academy will then prepare them for the basic emergency medical skills that will be needed for entry level jobs in a demanding and crucial profession.

“So it’s kind of a combination of public safety and compassionate patient care, so we’re looking for good people,” Mellor said.

Candidates who can provide lifesaving care for medical emergencies, while helping Allina Health plug the shortage of first responders.

