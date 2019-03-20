



Minneapolis’ Brit’s Pub is paying tribute to its “ambassador” Freddie Manton, who died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Manton was a staple of the Minneapolis restaurant, and could often be found at the host stand or mingling with guests.

Brit’s honored Manton in a Facebook post Wednesday, calling him, “An amazing drummer and music teacher, a restaurateur like no other and a wonderful story teller.” The pub said Manton’s “enthusiasm for life was infectious and an inspiration for us all.”

The post says Manton died peacefully at his home.