Filed Under:Brit's Pub, Freddie Manton


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ Brit’s Pub is paying tribute to its “ambassador” Freddie Manton, who died Tuesday at the age of 90.

(credit: CBS/Brit’s Pub)

Manton was a staple of the Minneapolis restaurant, and could often be found at the host stand or mingling with guests.

Brit’s honored Manton in a Facebook post Wednesday, calling him, “An amazing drummer and music teacher, a restaurateur like no other and a wonderful story teller.” The pub said Manton’s “enthusiasm for life was infectious and an inspiration for us all.”

(credit: CBS/Brit’s Pub)

The post says Manton died peacefully at his home.

 

