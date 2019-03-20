



The arrival of the spring equinox is just hours away. And what better way to celebrate the end of winter than with a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen?

That’s right, Wednesday is Free Cone Day at DQ. That means at participating restaurants, you can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Happy #FreeConeDay!*

*May cause smiling.**

**Will cause smiling. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2019

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, the executive vice president of marketing at DQ. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

Click here to find a Dairy Queen near you!