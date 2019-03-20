BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:St. Paul RiverCentre
A picture taken on June 26, 2018 shows a Harley-Davidson motorbike (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)A picture taken on June 26, 2018 shows a Harley-Davidson motorbike (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)


Motorcycle and automotive enthusiasts from around the country will flock to the Saint Paul RiverCentre the weekend of March 23 & 24, 2019 for the 32nd Annual Donnie Smith Bike & Car Show.

The largest custom bike show in the Midwest will fill more than 200,000 square feet of space with hundreds of amazing and one-of-a-kind bikes including baggers, choppers, retro bobbers, and custom cruisers.

