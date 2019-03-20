BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:Chaska, Flooding, Highway 41, Spring


CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Highway 41 river crossing in Chaska will close Friday due to projected flooding from the Minnesota River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the road at 9 a.m. and it will remain closed until the water recedes.

The city of Chaska says the closest alternate river crossing is Highway 101, which crosses the river between Chanhassan and Shakopee.

