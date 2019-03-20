



The Highway 41 river crossing in Chaska will close Friday due to projected flooding from the Minnesota River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the road at 9 a.m. and it will remain closed until the water recedes.

RELATED: Minnesota River Flooding Closes Jonathan Carver Parkway Near Jordan

The city of Chaska says the closest alternate river crossing is Highway 101, which crosses the river between Chanhassan and Shakopee.

Visit WCCO’s spring flooding resources page for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/CityofChaskaMN/photos/a.197500843618403/2151000194935115/?type=3&theater