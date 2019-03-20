



Police announced that a 17-year-old boy has been identified as the driver in the hit-and-run death of a young mother earlier this week.

The victim was Taressa Wilson-Snyder, 22. Early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., she was found severely injured in the eastbound lanes of Maryland Avenue at Desoto, hit by a driver who left her dying in the street.

Police examining the debris at the scene believed that the vehicle involved in the incident was a red Honda, and on Wednesday, St. Paul investigators said they identified an Odyssey van involved in the fatal crash.

Police said they were thankful for all tips they received in the case, adding “the info received was pivotal in helping move this investigation forward.”

The case is now in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office’s hands for possible criminal charges.