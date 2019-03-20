ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A beloved band teacher is about to take his final bow in Roseville.

Pat Moriarty has been leading the band at Roseville Area High School for decades. This spring, the Excellent Educator plans to call it a career and retire.

“We try to teach artistry, humanity, a love of music,” he said.

Mr. M. teaches 10th and 11th grades, and heads the jazz band after school. “It’s every bit as cool as this stuff, we’re just playing in a jazz band. It’s all extracurricular,” he said.

He started his music career as a performer himself and then taught private lessons. “At a certain point I came back to the idea ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to see if I could cut it doing school music?’” he said.

It was a decision that stuck. Now, 30 years later, Mr. M.’s time in the classroom is coming to an end.

“There is a tremendous amount about teaching I am going to miss. I will especially miss seeing the kids every day and rehearsing music every day,” he said.

Mr. M. isn’t done with music. He is a professional saxophone player and will be performing even more with his wife, who is a professional pianist. You can often catch them at the Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul.