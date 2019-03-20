BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Snow, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The big snow melt-off that the Twin Cities is experiencing has led St. Paul to lift their one-sided parking ban almost two weeks earlier than expected.

City officials say regular parking rules will go back into effect Thursday at noon. St. Paul’s ban, which started on March 4 and was set to expire April 1, was in response to February’s historic snowfall, which was hampering the travel of emergency vehicles down residential streets. The city last issued the ban in March of 2014.

Minneapolis’ one-sided parking ban, which began on September 27, is still in effect until April 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.