



— The big snow melt-off that the Twin Cities is experiencing has led St. Paul to lift their one-sided parking ban almost two weeks earlier than expected.

City officials say regular parking rules will go back into effect Thursday at noon. St. Paul’s ban, which started on March 4 and was set to expire April 1, was in response to February’s historic snowfall, which was hampering the travel of emergency vehicles down residential streets. The city last issued the ban in March of 2014.

Minneapolis’ one-sided parking ban, which began on September 27, is still in effect until April 1.