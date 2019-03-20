



1. Cafe Astoria

Looking to satisfy your appetite for French fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Cafe Astoria. Located at 180 Grand Ave. in West 7th, the creperie and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated French restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.

2. Trung Nam French Bakery

Next up is Thomas Dale’s Trung Nam French Bakery, situated at 739 University Ave. West. With 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, French and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Meritage

Downtown’s Meritage, located at 410 St. Peter St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the French spot four stars out of 359 reviews.

4. The French Hen Café

The French Hen Café, a cafe and breakfast and brunch and French spot in Summit-University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 199 Yelp reviews. Head over to 518 Selby Ave. to see for yourself.

