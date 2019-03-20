



Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don’t despair just yet — theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Minneapolis look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Minneapolis via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3251 Central Ave. NE

Listed at $795/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3251 Central Ave. NE in Waite Park, is 46.8 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Minneapolis, which is currently estimated at around $1,495/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect carpet floors.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area isn’t very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1525 Lasalle Ave.

This studio, situated at 1525 Lasalle Ave. in Loring Park, is listed for $800/month for its 350 square feet of space.

In the unit, you’ll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a breakfast bar. There’s also on-site laundry available. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1912 Clinton Ave.

Then there’s this 340-square-foot apartment at 1912 Clinton Ave. in Stevens Square, listed at $800/month.

In the unit, you’re promised hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen and spacious closets. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The building offers on-site laundry. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and has excellent transit.

(See the listing here.)

3116 Girard Ave. South

And here’s a studio at 3116 Girard Ave. South in Calhoun, which, with 470 square feet, is going for $845/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a “biker’s paradise” and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

3300 Fremont Ave. South

Over at 3300 Fremont Ave. South in Calhoun, there’s this studio apartment, going for $895/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

