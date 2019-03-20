BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
(credit: The Wildcat Sanctuary)


The University Of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center is treating a rare white lion, Gino, that was brought to The Wildcat Sanctuary last year.

It was discovered that Gino suffered from serious medical issues, including hypothyroidism, and will need costly treatment.

Now through April 30, some of The Wildcat Sanctuary’s donors will match any donation up to $75,000 in order to help provide care for Gino and more than 100 other rescued wild cats.

If you’d like to make a donation to the sanctuary, click here.

To watch live video of Gino during his procedures, you can click here or here.

