Filed Under:Gophers
Malik Williams #5 of the Louisville Cardinals blocks a shot by Daniel Oturu #25 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.(credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Golden Gophers hit three-pointer after three-pointer Thursday to top the Louisville Cardinals 86-76 in their first-round March Madness match-up.

(credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 10th seeded Gophers were considered slight underdogs heading into the match at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, against the seventh-seeded Cardinals.

Next, the University of Minnesota will face either Bradley or their Big 10 rival Michigan State.

