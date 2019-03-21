Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Snow, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is following St. Paul’s lead and ending their one-sided parking ban earlier than scheduled.

City officials announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the ban will end Friday at 10 a.m. — 11 days earlier than the original April 1 expiration date. The ban originally went into effect on February 27

The move comes after several days of warmer temperatures and snowmelt that’s made most residential streets more passable for emergency vehicles. February’s record snowfall led to extremely narrow streets in many parts of the city.

St. Paul lifted its ban Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.