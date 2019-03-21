



— Minneapolis is following St. Paul’s lead and ending their one-sided parking ban earlier than scheduled.

City officials announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the ban will end Friday at 10 a.m. — 11 days earlier than the original April 1 expiration date. The ban originally went into effect on February 27

The move comes after several days of warmer temperatures and snowmelt that’s made most residential streets more passable for emergency vehicles. February’s record snowfall led to extremely narrow streets in many parts of the city.

St. Paul lifted its ban Wednesday.