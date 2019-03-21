BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been a long time since the mercury hit 50 degrees in the Twin Cities. About 140 days.

And the benchmark won’t be reached Thursday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temperatures will climb to 49 degrees in the afternoon. He says that despite sunny skies, temperatures will be kept below the 50-degree mark by winds out of the west.

Overnight, lows are expected to dip below freezing. Friday’s forecast looks to be a repeat of Thursday, with highs just nearly at 50 degrees.

However, Saturday looks to be a different story.

Light winds and sunshine are expected to push temperatures into the mid-50s. The Twin Cities hasn’t felt such warmth since Nov. 1.

Rounding out the weekend will be a mild Sunday with possible light rain showers.

Warm temperatures look to continue into next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.