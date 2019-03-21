



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking the public’s help in identifying the person (or people) responsible for dumping eight deer carcasses near the Zumbro River in southeastern Minnesota.

The DNR says it received a report that the bodies of eight white-tailed deer were dumped earlier this week on the shore of the river, just outside of Kellogg. Seven of the deer were bucks. All had their antlers and skull plates removed.

Anyone with information on the deer is asked to call the DNR’s Turn in Poachers hotline at 800-652-9093.