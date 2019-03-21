  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Health Care, Taxes, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is turning up the heat on lawmakers to try to prevent the state’s 2 percent tax on health care providers from expiring at the end of the year.

Speaking at a Capitol rally Thursday, Walz said the tax is crucial for funding health care programs. He urged lawmakers not to jeopardize the care of 1.1 million Minnesotans and not to blow a $1.1 billion hole in the budget.

But Walz is up against Republicans who want to let the tax expire. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says keeping it would raise health care costs for all Minnesotans, and the state has enough money to fund health care programs for people who really need them.

Walz says Republicans are waging “an ideological fight” and that their claims are false.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.