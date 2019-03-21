



It is the first weekend of Spring! And many kids are getting ready for spring break next week.

If you are Workin’ for the Weekend, we found events for the whole family.

Floral Experience At The Galleria

Spring is in the air at the Galleria this weekend.

Over 25 breathtaking floor-to-ceiling arrangements by Bachman’s floral experts will get you into the spring spirit.

Guests can expect tulips, daffodils, hydrangea, and more.

This Floral Experience begins Sunday and is open through April 7.

Complimentary valet service will be available each day.

Donnie Smith Bike & Car Show

Biking season is right around the corner!

Motorcycles will flock to the St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend for the 32nd Annual Donnie Smith Bike and Car Show.

The largest custom bike show in the Midwest will feature hundreds of one-of-a-kind bikes including baggers, choppers, retro bobbers and custom cruisers.

Don’t miss displays of motorcycle parts, new fashion and products from across the country.

Northwest SportShow

Head to the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend for the Northwest SportShow.

See a wide variety of sporting activities and gadgets.

Get tackle tips and learn how to catch walleye from the legends.

Farm Babies

Finally, cuteness abounds at the Minnesota Zoo.

Farm Babies features baby chicks, piglets, lambs, calves, and goat kids.

There will also be tram rides, story time and costumed characters.

Farm Babies begins Friday and goes through April 30.