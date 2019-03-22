



— A Twin Cities group used World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness.

Thursday night, families came together in St. Louis Park to celebrate not only World Down Syndrome Day, but the sixth anniversary of Gigi’s Playhouse.

Gigi’s Playhouse focuses on creating an inclusive environment for people with Down Syndrome. The organization provides educational, therapy, and social skills programs.

“I love Gigi’s because make new friends,” Gigi’s client Brian Haurahan said. “And I like to be here.”

The band “Rock of the Ages” came out to perform at the event. All the members of the band have special needs, and there was big demand to have them come back and play this year.