  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gopher Women’s Hockey

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Nicole Schammel scored off a rebound midway through the second period and goalie Alex Gulstene made it stand, lifting Minnesota over Cornell 2-0 Friday to earn a spot in the NCAA championship game.

Sarah Potomak scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of the Frozen Four game. The Golden Gophers will play the winner of a game Friday night between Wisconsin and Clarkson on Sunday. Minnesota is seeking its eighth national championship and hasn’t played in the final since 2016.

Gulstene stopped 16 shots in a perfect effort to back Schammel’s goal moments after a Minnesota power play expired. Cornell entered the game killing penalties at better than 90 percent.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.