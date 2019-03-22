  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Dog Road, Burnsville, Flooding, Interstate 35W


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers should find alternative routes to access Black Dog Road from Interstate 35W in Burnsville this Sunday, as northbound ramps will be closed due to flooding.

I-35W northbound ramps at Black Dog Road in Burnsville will be closed due to flooding from the Minnesota River beginning Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the ramps may close before 8 p.m. if water rises earlier than predicted.

Crews had already planned to close the ramps to complete work as part of the I-35W Minnesota River Bridge replacement project. Once the ramps closed Sunday, they will remain closed through early fall.

It is illegal to travel in an area when a road or ramp is closed, and drivers can be fined up to $1,000 or spend 90 days in jail.

For up-to-date travel information, visit MnDOT’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.