MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old man died Thursday night in northern Minnesota after being struck by an SUV on a highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Joshua Carner, of Brainerd, was fatally struck by a Honda CRV shortly after 11 p.m. on Highway 210 in Baxter.

The driver of the Honda stopped at the scene. He and his passenger were uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.