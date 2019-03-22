  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Top 10 Weather Day


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees for the first time in 140 days Thursday, the mild spring weather looks to continue this weekend, with a particularly warm forecast for Saturday.

WCCO forecaster Katie Steiner says Saturday will be a Top 10 Weather Day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the Twin Cities in the mid-50s. Don’t be surprised to see patios open and Minnesotans showing off their Golden Gophers T-shirts in the sun.

But before the first Top 10 Weather Day of the spring, Friday will also be sunny, with highs climbing near 50 degrees.

The warmth is expected to continue into Sunday, but it’ll be cloudy with a chance of rain. However, the rain won’t likely be heavy enough to significantly contribute to flooding concerns across the state.

Temperatures look to be around average heading into next week, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. This will contribute melting, and several Twin Cities communities are already bracing for flooding on the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.