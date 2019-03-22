



After the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees for the first time in 140 days Thursday, the mild spring weather looks to continue this weekend, with a particularly warm forecast for Saturday.

WCCO forecaster Katie Steiner says Saturday will be a Top 10 Weather Day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the Twin Cities in the mid-50s. Don’t be surprised to see patios open and Minnesotans showing off their Golden Gophers T-shirts in the sun.

But before the first Top 10 Weather Day of the spring, Friday will also be sunny, with highs climbing near 50 degrees.

The warmth is expected to continue into Sunday, but it’ll be cloudy with a chance of rain. However, the rain won’t likely be heavy enough to significantly contribute to flooding concerns across the state.

Temperatures look to be around average heading into next week, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. This will contribute melting, and several Twin Cities communities are already bracing for flooding on the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers.