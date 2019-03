— The thermometer is rising, and our memories of winter are melting away.

People were outside on Friday in force, which is a sure sign of spring.

“The sunny skies, it’s warm out, the grass is coming back, the snow is melting, finally,” Brooke Puumala said.

People are on their bikes without being bundled up, and runners were out, some in shorts.

“My threshold for running in shorts is kind of like 30 degrees, so this is well above the threshold. I’m warm in a coat,” P.J. Toutant said. “They’re here to stay for sure.”

Some wondered if we’d ever dig our way out of winter, and that’s why the sunshine and the spring season is especially welcome. People are already looking ahead.

“Oh my gosh, that summer is finally coming and we survived the long Minnesota winter,” Rachel Gass said.

For a taste of tulips and other spring flowers, people are taking them in at Galleria Edina. The Garden Party Floral Experience is officially on display starting Sunday, but people got a sneak peek.

“I’m ready to be outdoors planting these flowers in the yard,” Cindy Smith said.

And forego eating indoors. A group of women couldn’t resist a few minutes breathing the fresh air. It’s been months since they’ve had lunch outside.

“We all need to be outside, get our energy out. We’re a little built up,” Taylor Dudley said.

Sidewalk seating opened along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis this week. Restaurants hope people will fill the seats for the rest of the season. No jacket needed.