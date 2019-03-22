  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Moorhead Flooding

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota city of Moorhead has joined neighboring Fargo, North Dakota, in declaring a flood emergency along the river that separates the cities.

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd says the move enables the city to seek money from state and federal governments to help with potential impacts from Red River flooding. Fargo declared a flood emergency Monday.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 10 percent chance that the river will approach historic flood levels in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The record is 41 feet, set in 2009.

Both cities have implemented significant flood-fighting measures in the last decade. Moorhead City Engineer Bob Zimmerman says the city built 9 miles of temporary clay levees in 2009 and would need only 1.6 miles of levees if the river reaches 2009 levels this year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.