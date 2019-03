– Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in a vacant lot near the northeast corner of Dale Street and Roselawn Avenue.

A person searching for shed antlers located the body near some trees on the vacant lot and alerted police just after noon.

Authorities say they have not determined the identity of the deceased and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640. Tips can also be submitted online.

No additional information is available at this time.