



What is the age that people consider you to be an adult. Is it 18, when you can vote and go to college? Maybe the drinking age of 21?

A new study from Oxford researchers says people don’t reach full adulthood until they’re 30.

They say the brain undergoes key changes that take place over three decades.

Also, reaching adulthood is a more gradual transition.

The study, among other things, aims to determine that the age of 18 as an arbitrary definition of legal adulthood in criminal cases is not necessarily accurate.