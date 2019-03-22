Filed Under:Missing Person, Shyan Lynn Ray Yanez, Willmar


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

(credit: Willmar Police Department)

The Willmar Police Department says Shyan Lynn Ray Yanez seen Wednesday morning in Willmar.

Yanez is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and nose and eyebrow piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Willmar police at 320-235-2244.

