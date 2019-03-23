  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Rockford Township Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the crash happened along Highway 25, near the intersection with 10th Street Southeast just after 3:15 p.m.

Road conditions were dry, and the initial investigation indicates that the driver who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center — a 52-year-old Hutchinson man — appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, sustained only non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

