MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that there was an incident just off Highway 100 in Edina, and they have closed the highway off to traffic Saturday morning and afternoon.

Authorities said that southbound traffic was being closed at Excelsior Boulevard, and northbound traffic at Highway 62.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle has learned that police were responding to a welfare check on a man in a pickup truck at Bredesen Park at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers approached the man, he rammed his truck into a squad car and fled. Officers pursued the truck, which crashed near Highway 100 and Vernon Avenue.

Police say the man in the truck is not complying, and as a result, they’ve set up a perimeter to undergo negotiations. SWAT teams with both Edina and St. Louis Park are on hand.

In addition to Highway 100, Vernon Avenue is also closed across Highway 100, Eden Avenue, Grange Road and Arcadia Avenue.