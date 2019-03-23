MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a St. Paul man is in custody Saturday afternoon after a four-hour standoff with police that closed Highway 100 in Edina.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that there was an incident just off Highway 100 in Edina and closed the highway to traffic Saturday morning and afternoon. After hours, the roadway was reopened. Authorities said that southbound traffic was being closed at Excelsior Boulevard and northbound traffic at Highway 62.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of two people sleeping inside a running vehicle. According to officers, the passenger got out of the vehicle and the 48-year-old driver became agitated, reversing his pickup truck and repeatedly ramming two squad cars to exit Bredesen Park.

The driver fled, and officers pursued the truck, which crashed near Highway 100 and Vernon Avenue.

Police said the man in the truck was not complying, and as a result, they set up a perimeter to undergo negotiations. SWAT teams with both Edina and St. Louis Park are on hand. According to authorities, the man threatened officers, saying he had a weapon.

At about 2:20 p.m., the State Patrol said that Highway 100 was reopened. Authorities said that the standoff ended peacefully and the man was taken into custody after paramedics checked on his condition. The man was initially charged with assault for ramming the squad cars, fleeing police and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say the pickup truck was stolen in January from a Rosemount-based lawn maintenance company.

Highway 100 is now open in both directions. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 23, 2019

In addition to Highway 100, Vernon Avenue was also closed across Highway 100, Eden Avenue, Grange Road and Arcadia Avenue.

Authorities say the vehicle is being held for a search warrant that is expected to be executed Monday, March 25. Officers will then determine if the driver had a weapon inside the vehicle.