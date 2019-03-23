



— The Henning High School boys basketball team has won the Class A state championship.

WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reported on the team going into the tournament finale. In April 2017, teammate Jacob Quam died in a crash on his way to school along Highway 210 when investigators say a semi-truck driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

Coach Misegadas said it was a day they would never forget. Senior Adam Lange said the team says a prayer before each game with Quam’s name in it. They also carry his jersey with them during the captain’s meeting before tip-off. Quam would have been a senior on the team this season.

The team had Quam’s jersey with them on Saturday when they beat North Woods, 67-42, to win the state title. They stayed true to their #6on5 motto, meaning they carry with them the spirit of Quam.

“Whether it’s exactly true or not, we believe it and feel it like (Quam’s) there helping us out,” Coach Misegades said.

“I’m just glad I knew him and I’m glad that he came to Henning, just glad he’s been a person in all of our lives,” teammate Dylan Trana told Wagner.

