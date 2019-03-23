RYE, N.H. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar defended John McCain during a town hall in Rye, New Hampshire Saturday morning as the deceased military veteran and senator continues to be the subject of scorn from President Donald Trump.

The presidential candidate called McCain her friend. She said Trump’s “ranting and raving” about McCain led her to remember the last time she had seen the Arizona Republican who lost his races president in 2000 and 2008.

Klobuchar and her husband had visited McCain and his wife at their ranch. McCain was having trouble speaking, she remembered. He found one of his books and pointed out a quote to Klobuchar.

The quote read: “There is nothing more liberating than fighting for a cause larger than yourself.”

She says Trump doesn’t understand that sentiment.

