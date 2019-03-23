MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 23 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-99 on Saturday night to end a five-game slide.

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and rookie Josh Okogie had 17 as Minnesota, eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, ended its longest losing streak of the season. All five Minnesota starters reached double figures in scoring.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Minnesota broke it open with a 19-4 run to start the second half as the Grizzlies were getting nothing offensively, going 3 of 14 from the field. The lead reached 19 at one point, and Minnesota carried an 84-68 advantage into the fourth.

Memphis led through most of the first half, carrying a 50-49 lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Clippers on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Host the Thunder on Monday.

