



— The Henning High School boys basketball team has won the Class A state championship.

WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reported on the team going into the tournament finale. In April 2017, teammate Jacob Quam died in a crash on his way to school along Highway 210 when investigators say a semi-truck driver crossed the center line and hit him head on.

Coach Misegadas said it was a day they would never forget. Senior Adam Lange said the team says a prayer before each game with Quam’s name in it. They also carry his jersey with them during the captain’s meeting before tip-off.

The team had Quam’s jersey with them on Saturday when they beat North Woods, 67-42, to win the state title. They stayed true to their #6on5 motto, meaning they carry with them the spirit of Quam.

“I’m just glad I knew him and I’m glad that he came to Henning, just glad he’s been a person in all of our lives,” teammate Dylan Trana told Wagner.

https://twitter.com/Jeff_Wagner4/status/1109515956106215424