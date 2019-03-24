  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are recovering after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the sound of multiple gunshots in the area of Plymouth and Penn Avenue North around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they encountered a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed with its lights off. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued.

After the vehicle pulled over, three suspects exited and fled on foot. Police say one suspect was apprehended and a gun was eventually discovered inside the vehicle.

During the pursuit, other officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near where the shots were first heard. Police arrived to find two women with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to HCMC.

The MPD says the incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

