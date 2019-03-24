MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Attorney General William Barr said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found President Donald Trump’s associates did not conspire with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Mueller’s final report was delivered Friday to Barr.

Barr then summarized the findings in a letter to lawmakers Sunday afternoon. He says the investigation “did not find that the Trump Campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election.”

Barr also says Mueller looked into obstruction of justice charges against the president. The report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr quotes Mueller as writing.

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the findings.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT,” President Trump tweeted.

The special counsel left that decision up to the justice department. Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided “the evidence is not sufficient to establish the president obstructed justice.”

The investigation led to charges against 34 people, including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

One of the remaining questions is how much of the Mueller report will be made public.

Sen. Tina Smith says Barr should release as much as legally possible.

“To me, this is not as much about the administration itself as it is about what happened with the Russian interference and how can we make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Sen. Smith said in a phone interview.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of the house judiciary committee says there are discrepancies in the Justice Department’s decision and says he will be calling Attorney General Barr to testify in the near future.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also called for the information in the report to be made public.

The Republican Party of Minnesota released a statement regarding the report, saying it is time for the country to move forward.

“Despite the Democrats’ best efforts and wishes, the release of Mueller report shows there is no proof of collusion or obstruction. It is time for the media and the Democrats to move past this investigation and focus on working with President Trump to move this country forward,” the statement says in part.