



The St. Paul Police Department says its impound lot is back up and running after it was closed due to flooding.

Vehicles were relocated to the police department’s snow lot near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday.

The news comes a day before officials had planned to reopen it.

For more information and impound fees, visit the city’s website.

NOTICE: Due to flooding, the Police Impound Lot will be closed Sat., March 23-Sun., March 24. Inventory is being relocated to the SPPD Snow Lot at 1129 Cathlin St. (near the state fair grounds). https://t.co/z1SU2T23xF — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) March 22, 2019

https://twitter.com/sppdmn/status/1109853591769100289