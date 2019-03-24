Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says its impound lot is back up and running after it was closed due to flooding.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says its impound lot is back up and running after it was closed due to flooding.
Vehicles were relocated to the police department’s snow lot near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday.
The news comes a day before officials had planned to reopen it.
For more information and impound fees, visit the city’s website.