



– Several streets in downtown St. Paul will close at 10 p.m. Sunday as part of the city’s flood action plan.

The Mississippi River has been rising and major flooding is expected. Public Works will begin constructing temporary levees to protect areas around Lowertown.

“Our city has a deliberate flood action plan, and we are working with other departments to protect our city’s infrastructure, property and people,” said Kathy Lantry, director of Public Works.

Public Works will close the following streets:

Warner/Shepard Road from Childs Road to Ontario Street

2nd Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street

4th Street from Willius to Commercial Street

Jackson Street from Warner Road to Kellogg Boulevard

Sibley Street from Warner Road to Kellogg Boulevard

Traffic flow on Jackson and Sibley will also be redirected to allow two-way access to surrounding businesses and parking ramps.

Water Street/Lilydale Road from Highway 13 to Plato Boulevard was closed last week due to flooding.

Public Works crews say the streets will be closed until anticipated flood waters have receded to safe levels and cleanup efforts have been completed. Additional streets could be closed due to flooding as well.

For more information on flood preparations and road closures, visit St. Paul’s website.