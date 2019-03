WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Patrons at a Waite Park restaurant were caught in a flash flood Saturday after a large amount of ice melted on the Sauk River.

A representative for Anton’s Restaurant said in a Facebook post that the river flooded just before 7:30 p.m., sweeping through the eatery.

According to the post, it was a “packed house.”

Another post Sunday morning said the water had receded.