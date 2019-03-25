Filed Under:State Patrol, Steele County


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man died Monday after his pickup truck went off the highway and into the Straight River in Steele County.

(credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol,  the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near the Straight River rest area when it left the roadway and broke through the guardrail before entering the river. Officials say the vehicle was completely submerged when emergency personnel arrived and the driver’s body was found in the river.

No additional information is available at this time.

