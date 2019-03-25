



Authorities say a 71-year-old man died Monday after his pickup truck went off the highway and into the Straight River in Steele County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near the Straight River rest area when it left the roadway and broke through the guardrail before entering the river. Officials say the vehicle was completely submerged when emergency personnel arrived and the driver’s body was found in the river.

The State Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle in the river SB I-35 in Steele County. The vehicle has been located. Multiple agencies are assisting with a search of the river to locate the driver and any passengers. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 25, 2019

No additional information is available at this time.