Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people have been charged after officers recovered approximately 64 pounds of methamphetamine from a residence in downtown Minneapolis.

Gonzalo Jiminez-Paz Jr., 22, of Minneapolis, and Rey David Luna-Santillanes, 22, of Minneapolis, are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers executed a search warrant on Saturday. Along with 64 pounds of methamphetamine, which was found inside two suitcases, authorities found two loaded handguns, three pounds of suspected heroin, a large sum of money and a bag containing unidentified blue pills.

The case is part of an investigation by St. Paul Police Department, the Ramsey County Violence Crime Enforcement Team, the DEA and Minnesota State Patrol.

Jiminez-Paz and Luna-Santillanes were arrested early Monday and made their initial court appearances later in the day.

