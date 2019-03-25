



Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is also in the running for the 2020 presidential race, is calling for Robert Mueller’s full report to be released to the public.

Klobuchar appeared Monday on CBS This Morning, telling Gayle King, Bianna Golodryga and John Dickerson that she’s demanding to see the entire report.

“Four hundred and twenty members of the House voted that that report be public, and that hasn’t happened,” Klobuchar said.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr released a four-page letter on the completed Mueller investigation, saying that the probe did not find collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

RELATED: Minnesota Lawmakers React To Mueller Findings

On the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller’s investigation did not come to a definite conclusion, according to Barr. The report “does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr wrote.

When asked if American voters still care about the Russia investigation, Klobuchar responded that voters have told her that they want to make sure elections are free from foreign influence.

“What this four-page letter does, among many things, is it makes clear that that happened,” she said. “It happened in two ways: hacking into our election systems and spreading of misinformation.”

In order to defend against election system tampering, Klobuchar called for the use of paper ballots in every state.

“There could well be another invasion and hacking into our equipment,” she said. “Americans don’t want to see that.”