SARTELL, Minn. (WCCO) — A family escaped from their Brockway Township home Saturday after they woke up to find the deck was on fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Beth Johnson reported the fire around 2:13 a.m. She told authorities she woke up to a light coming from the deck area of the family’s split-level home, and quickly realized it was on fire.

Johnson woke her husband and children, who were able to safely evacuate.

The fire spread to the roof, but was contained before it could reach other areas of the house. The home is still considered a total loss.

Fire officials believe the fire started with cigarette butts left on the deck.

