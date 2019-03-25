MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After starting the day below freezing, temperatures are expected to climb Monday into the mid-40s.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the day will be sunny with light winds and temperatures just slightly below average.

Following Monday will be a quick warm-up.

Tuesday looks to bring highs back into the 50s, and Wednesday will bring the mercury even higher – into the mid-60s.

The unusually warm weather Wednesday (with highs about 20 degrees above average) will come as a warm front pushes into the state on the back of strong winds.

Brickman says Wednesday won’t be a picture-perfect #Top10WeatherDay, but it will be warm.

After Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the 50s for opening day at Target Field. Thursday’s forecast calls for clouds and highs in the low 50s.

No significant rain is expected this week, as much of the state deals with flooding concerns. Additionally, overnight temperatures will often dip below freezing, slowing river flooding.