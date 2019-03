MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New renderings have been released for the Dayton’s Project in downtown Minneapolis.

The project’s designers released images Sunday, showing the latest vision for the iconic building on 7th Street and Nicollet Mall.

The building was once home to Dayton’s department store, then Macy’s.

Crews are turning the more than 100-year-old building into a mixed space with offices, restaurants and shops.

The Dayton’s Project is scheduled to open to the public in about a year.