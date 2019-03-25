



Roads closures began to go into effect Monday morning in downtown Minneapolis as the city prepares to host the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The roads closed Monday were Chicago Avenue in front of the stadium and Norman McGrew Place, in between two parking lots on the stadium’s north side. The roads are not slated to reopen until well after the Final Four ends, on April 12.

More roads closures near U.S. Bank Stadium and Nicollet Mall are expected as the Final Four inches closer. The March Madness finale is expected to bring 90,000 people to downtown Minneapolis, as well as the pop stars The Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry, who will be performing at the Armory.

More on the U.S. Bank and Nicollet Mall closures can be seen in the images above and below.