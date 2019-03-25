MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud say a teen was cited last week after he tried to pass a school bus with children on board, slammed into its side and drove away.

The St. Cloud Police department says the hit-and-run happened Friday afternoon at the interest of 22nd Street South and Shannon Drive. No injuries were reported.

The school bus, which was carrying six students, was traveling east on 22nd Street and turning left onto Shannon Drive.

The 60-year-old bus driver told police that just as he was making the turn, he saw a Hyundia rapidly approaching in his rear-view mirror.

The car tried to pass the turning bus on the left, slammed into its driver’s side, backed up, and sped away.

The bus driver gave a description of the car and a partial license plate to police, who were able to find the suspect car later that evening.

Police say they spoke with a suspect driver, a 17-year-old from St. Cloud, who admitted to being involved in the crash.

The teen was cited for failing to stop at an accident and released.