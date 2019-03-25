  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:State Patrol, Steele County


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says they’re investigating reports of a vehicle that went off the highway and into the Straight River in Steele County Monday.

(credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation)

A tweet by the State Patrol says the vehicle was located in the river off of Interstate 35 southbound. They say multiple agencies are assisting to search the river to locate the driver and any passengers.

For updates, click here.

https://twitter.com/MSPPIO/status/1110259032294596608

